ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County is one step closer to equipping its police department with body-worn cameras.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Monday he has signed a budget amendment releasing nearly $500,000 needed to pay for the program, which was greenlit Oct. 4 by the County Council.

The nearly $500,000, combined with $1 million previously set aside by the county and $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, will pay for the county’s adoption of the estimated $3.1 million program.

“I am pleased that the County Council unanimously approved my budget amendment to release these much needed public safety funds out of contingency,” Ball said. “The use of County and American Rescue Plan funds will ensure that the body-worn camera program can be fully implemented before the end of the 2022 fiscal year. When this program is fully implemented, Howard County’s officers and our community will have another vital tool that helps uphold security, transparency, and justice for all.”

Under the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, the Howard County Police Department is one of four law enforcement agencies in the state that must have body cameras in place by July 1, 2023.

The $3.1 million will be used to hire 26 positions within the police department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office and to buy 600 body-worn cameras for the police department’s 300 officers. In addition, the funding will cover the costs of purchasing new storage capacity and software required for the body-worn camera program, as well as equipment for sheriff’s deputies.

Some of that funding is expected to address findings identified during Howard County’s year-long pilot program, which found that a lack of funding, storage space and personnel were the chief barriers keeping the county from adopting body-worn cameras.

Howard County Police Chief Lisa Meyers said body-worn cameras will add a layer of transparency and accountability for officers and citizens during their interactions.

“This program is the culmination of years of research and planning by many of our HCPD sworn and civilian staff,” Chief Meyers said. “We are ready to hit the ground running, ordering and installing equipment, training officers, hiring administrative staff and tackling many other tasks to prepare for implementation in the months ahead.”

Added Sheriff Marcus Harris: “Providing transparency and building trust with our community are two of my main objectives as a law enforcement leader. Body Worn Cameras are a tool in meeting those objectives. The Sheriff’s Office is ready to get the ball rolling by hiring new personnel, purchasing the required equipment and providing the necessary training for our deputies.”

The county expects to purchase its body-worn cameras from Axon, the same vendor used during its pilot program.