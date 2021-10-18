BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A colossal win for the Ravens against the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday and the fans in Baltimore have continued with their celebration for five weeks straight now.
"It was awesome. We thought it would be a close game but it wasn't," said Sophia Valarde.
“The game was crazy. We blew them out. They had nothing on us,” said Tony Mack.
The Ravens now have five wins and one loss for the season.
Sophia Valarde traveled from the West Coast to watch this game up close and in person. She was happy to sport her purple pride with the thousands of other fans in the stands.
“My family and I, we started going for the Ravens because they were the underdog. But now they’re making their way up but that’s what we enjoy because we were there from the beginning,” said Valarde.
Riding high on week after victorious week, fans are hopeful the ravens keep racking up the wins.
“That’s awesome! I just hope they keep it up so we can go to the Superbowl,” one Ravens fan told WJZ.