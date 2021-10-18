ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Nancy K. Kopp announced Monday that she plans to resign by the end of this year after a 50-year career in public service.

Kopp is the second longest-serving state treasurer in Maryland and the second woman to serve in the role. She was first elected in Feb. 2022 and has been re-elected to five full four-year terms.

“Serving as Maryland’s Treasurer has been a great privilege, as well as a terrific challenge. I have cherished the opportunity to serve and believe that, working together, we have made a real contribution to the benefit of our state and fellow citizens. Maryland is strong; a model of good, prudent fiscal management and investment,” said Treasurer Kopp. “We have invested in our collective future — in public education, great universities, a sound human and physical infrastructure, and in the many other ways in which we work to assure strong communities and decent lives for all Marylanders.”

Following 50 years of public service, Kopp says she hopes to spend more time with her family and travel extensively.

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement regarding Kopp’s resignation:

“It is difficult to imagine chairing a Board of Public Works meeting without Nancy Kopp. With the second-longest tenure of any treasurer in state history, Nancy will leave an incredible legacy of strong financial stewardship, which has helped assure our coveted AAA bond rating year after year. We have enjoyed a very cordial relationship, and I have always admired her commitment to the people of Maryland. On behalf of all Marylanders, I want to express my profound gratitude to Nancy Kopp for her decades of distinguished service and wish her well in retirement.”

Maryland State law requires the Senate President and House Speaker to appoint a committee to review candidates for the opening. The process will begin in the coming weeks.