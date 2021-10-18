GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced Monday a new partnership between the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and the Maryland Department of Health Division of Vital Records that will allow Maryland-born customers visiting select branches to request a certified copy of their birth certificate and have it printed onsite to provide as proof of identity to acquire a REAL ID.

Those visiting the Baltimore City or Essex branches can request a certified copy of their birth certificate and have it printed onsite to provide as proof of identity to acquire a REAL ID ahead of the May 3, 2023 deadline.

“We are always looking for opportunities to work with other state agencies to eliminate challenges for our customers,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Marylanders are leading the nation in completing the federal REAL ID requirement, with more than 82% of residents already compliant. For those who still need to present documents, we hope this service will provide additional access and convenience.”

The birth certificate pilot program began in 2021 at the Baltimore City location. Since its launch, more than 950 customers at that location and 61 customers in Essex have benefited from this partnership officials said. They added that the goal is to add other branch offices throughout the state. Birth certificate copies are $10

“This partnership between MDH and MDOT will help provide Marylanders with the tools they need to meet REAL ID compliance by enhancing and maximizing convenience,” said MDH Assistant Secretary for Customer Experience Tara Hargadon. “Being able to print and receive certified birth certificates in-house at MVA locations means individuals will have easier access to the documents they need, all in one location.”