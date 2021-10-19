BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens will have to do without offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who will undergo season-ending ankle surgery.

Saying that his “ankle isn’t where it should be,” Stanley announced the decision in a statement released through the franchise’s Twitter account. He becomes the 17th Ravens player placed on injured reserve.

“This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022,” Stanley said.

It marks the second straight injury shortened season for the All-Pro tackle, who suffered a broken ankle during Baltimore’s Week 8 game against Pittsburgh last season.

Stanley, 27, is earning a base salary of $990,000 this season after signing a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension last year, according to Spotrac.

When healthy, the No. 6 overall selection from the 2016 NFL Draft has been productive, earning him All Pro and Pro Bowl accolades in 2019.

The Ravens might have some help waiting in the wings after claiming offensive tackle Brandon Knight off waivers Monday.

