PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-695 in Pikesville.
Chopper 13 is over the scene. Officials are working near Greenspring at the inner loop.
At this time, there are no reported injuries. Traffic is delayed for about two miles.
Units are clearing the scene of a MVC involving a tractor trailer and several other vehicles; I-695 between exits 21 and 22 (Stevenson Rd & Greenspring Ave). Two patients (Priority 3 and Priority 1) were transported. DT 353 p.m. EA pic.twitter.com/gorw3Yo5DL
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 19, 2021
INCIDENT:I-695 INNER LOOP PAST EXIT 22 GREENSPRING AVE (NB) 4/4 INNER LOOP-RIGHT SHOULDER, ALL 4 TRAFFIC LANES CLOSED. #MDTraffic F5
— MD511State (@MD511State) October 19, 2021
