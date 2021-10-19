CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, greenspring, I-695, Maryland, Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-695 in Pikesville.

Chopper 13 is over the scene. Officials are working near Greenspring at the inner loop.

At this time, there are no reported injuries. Traffic is delayed for about two miles.

