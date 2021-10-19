BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Sheetz is more than doubling the amount of tuition assistance it offers to employees, the convenience store chain said Tuesday.
Moving forward, employees enrolled in the company’s college tuition reimbursement program can get reimbursed up to $5,250 a year, or $2,625 each semester.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Convicted Of Felony Murder, Gang-Related Charges In Killing Of Bartender Sebastian Dvorak
The tuition assistance increase, $3,750 more than the amount previously offered, takes effect this semester.
Stephanie Doliveira, vice president of human resources for Sheetz, said investing in employees’ personal and professional success is a key part of the company’s culture.READ MORE: Serious Crash Reported On I-695 Near Pikesville
“Through this tuition reimbursement investment, we hope to lighten the financial burden of attending college for our employees, while also encouraging them to grow their careers with Sheetz,” Doliveira said.
All of Sheetz’s more than 23,000 employees are eligible to participate in the program, which has seen over 7,000 applications since 2012. An estimated 400 employees are expected to apply this semester.MORE NEWS: Instead Of Quarantine For Covid-exposed Students, Some Schools Are Trying Test-to-stay
The company said its tuition reimbursement program was launched nearly three decades ago.