BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old Baltimore man was arrested earlier this month and charged in the March fatal stabbing of 54-year-old John Werrell, the Baltimore Police Department said Wednesday.
Police said they arrested Barnett Harper on Oct. 9. According to court records, Harper is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and using a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
On March 21 around 1:42 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Radnor Avenue for a reported assault and found blood and Werrell suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.
Harper was still at the scene and talked with officers.
Medics took Werrell to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died.
Detectives learned Harper and Werrell had been in a dispute before the stabbing, police said. Harper lives in the same block where the stabbing occurred, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 in Baltimore District Court.