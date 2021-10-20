TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Health is holding three COVID-19 booster clinics for seniors in the next week.

Each clinic will be held at a senior center in the county. Walk-ins are available, but officials said pre-registration is preferred.

Here are the locations, dates and times for each:

Catonsville Senior Center: Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ateaze Senior Center: Friday, Oct. 15 From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jacksonville Senior Center: Oct. 26 from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

Booster shots are currently only available for the Pfizer vaccine.

The department said those who are either 65 or older, between 50- and 64-years-old with an underlying health condition, or 18 or over in a long-term care setting should get the shot.

To get the booster shot, recipients will need to prove they got a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine over six months ago, and that they have either an underlying health condition or occupational risk.

The CDC also advised that those who are 18 or older with an increased risk of contracting the virus at their workplace should get the shot.

Those who are immunocompromised are eligible to recieve a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine 28 days after their second dose.