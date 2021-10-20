BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Naval Support Activity Bethesda, a Naval base in Bethesda, issued a shelter in place Wednesday morning as they investigate a bomb threat.
There was initially an active shooter threat when the shelter in place was issued around 9 a.m., but that threat was dismissed around 10 a.m. A shelter in place remains in place for the bomb threat.
The bomb threat is for building 10, which is Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The installation said it received a phone call from an anonymous source saying there is a bomb at or near the building.
All patient appointments have been canceled at the hospital.
The installation said security is on the scene, and all gates are closed to non-emergency traffic.
According to the Walter Reed Hospital's website, the facility formerly known as the National Naval Medical Center has cared for every President of the United States over the years, as well as other national leaders.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
0905, 20OCT21: SHELTER IN PLACE: Bomb threat to BLDG 10 and active shooter threat being investigated. All Gates are closed to non-emergency traffic.
