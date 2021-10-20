EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A man was seriously injured in a fire at his Edgewater home early Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel County Fire and Rescue said. A firefighter also sustained minor injuries.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, units responded to the 200 block of Beverly Avenue, where they found a fire coming from a second-floor window of the two-story home. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.READ MORE: Shelter In Place Issued At Bethesda Navy Base For Bomb Threat At Walter Reed Hospital
A 51-year-old man was transported by helicopter to a burn center for smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and feet. Officials say he is in serious condition, but is expected to live.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Brandon Scott To Make Investment Announcement With American Rescue Plan Funding
The firefighter injured was transported to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
The two displaced occupants from the home are being assisted by the Red Cross. The estimated cost of the damage is $75,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.MORE NEWS: FDA Expected To Approve J&J, Moderna Covid Booster Shots, ‘Mix and Match’ Doses