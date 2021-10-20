BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Know someone who goes above and beyond to make a difference in the community? Here’s your chance to score them some recognition for their good deeds.
Nominations are now open for the Baltimore Ravens 2021 Community Quarterback Award, which highlights game-changers who go out of their way to make Maryland a better place to live.READ MORE: Owner Of Escaped Zebras On The Loose In Prince George's County Charged With Three Counts Of Animal Cruelty
The annual honor — made possible by the Ravens Foundation, T. Rowe Price and the NFL Foundation — is awarded to individuals who have shown a commitment to bettering the community.
Charities and nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate outstanding volunteers within their ranks, but individuals are also encouraged to nominate themselves.READ MORE: Shelter In Place Lifted At Bethesda Navy Base After Bomb Threat At Walter Reed Hospital
The franchise is accepting nominations now through Nov. 19. Applications can be submitted through the Community Programs portal on the Ravens’ website.
Recipients of the award will be recognized at the Ravens-Rams game on Jan. 2, 2022, where they’ll receive some Ravens merchandise and grant funding for the nonprofit of their choice.MORE NEWS: Eastbound Span Of Bay Bridge Closing On Halloween For Run
Last year’s Community Quarterback Award winners included:
- Lana Anderson – Small Things Matter
- Aaron Augustine – Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Linda Carney – LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc.
- Tyde-Courtney Edwards – FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture
- Danny Farrar – Platoon 22
- John Fry – Community Action Council of Howard County
- Abdul Hadi Winder – Corner Team, Inc.
- Dave Hall – The Image Center of MD
- Bob Signor – Special Olympics Maryland
- Leo Zerhusen – HOPE For All