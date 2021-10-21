BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 40 Maryland cities show up in a new ranking of the best small cities in America. While the bustle of bigger cities like Baltimore or Washington, D.C. are attractive for some, the Old Line State has plenty of options for residents to slow down.
The study from WalletHub looks at affordability, safety, the local economy, health care and other components in over 1,300 small cities ranging from local restaurants to schools.
Six Maryland cities ranked among some of the best on the list, hanging in the 20th percentile. Those cities are:
- Bethesda, in the 93rd percentile;
- Annapolis, in the 89th percentile;
- Frederick, in the 87th percentile;
- Rockville, in the 86th percentile;
- Olney, in the 82nd percentile
- and Ellicott City, in the 80th percentile.
Baltimore County is well represented on the list. Towson, Randallstown, Reisterstown, Essex, Parkville and Catonsville were all ranked by the website.
Some Maryland cities further down the list include Hagerstown, Waldorf, Edgewood, Salisbury and Laurel.
The top three small cities in America, according to WalletHub, are Sammamish, Washington; Carmel, Indiana and Brentwood, Tennessee.
If you want to see all 37 Maryland cities that ranked or if you’re looking for a new town to call home, see the full list here.