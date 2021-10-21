OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An adult and child were injured after a car they were in crashed into an Ocean City restaurant Thursday morning, the Ocean City Fire Department said.
Units responded around 7:45 a.m. to the Little House of Pancakes Restaurant on the 7300 block of Coastal Highway, where the car had crashed straight through a window.
Officials said nobody inside the building was injured, but an adult was transported to an area trauma center. A child was treated on the scene by paramedics.
The condition of both patients was not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.
