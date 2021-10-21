BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of a fatal dirt bike crash in West Baltimore.
According to reports, crews responded to the intersection of West Pratt Street and South Payson Street for a reported crash. On the scene, they found a victim trapped.
Police said a fire truck was responding to a fire with lights and sirens on when it collided with a man on a dirtbike. The driver of the bike was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a fire truck was responding to a fire with lights and sirens on when it collided with a man on a dirt bike. The driver of the bike died at the scene. Witnesses say they saw the truck drag the man halfway down the block because he was stuck @wjz
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 22, 2021

Media Staging @ S. Payton & W. Lombard Sts @BaltimorePolice for a fatal accident involving #BCFD & dirt bike rider. pic.twitter.com/FZkjshgua6
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) October 22, 2021
💥CRASH WITH RESCUE💥
W Pratt St & S Payson St 21223#CarrolltonRidge@docbullock#BMORESBravest unit involved in a crash, civilian trapped, now extricated. #BCFDEMS treating the civilian & checking out FFs. Critical Incident Stress Team has been activated to assist members. pic.twitter.com/taALthe1aR
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 21, 2021