By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of a fatal dirt bike crash in West Baltimore.

According to reports, crews responded to the intersection of West Pratt Street and South Payson Street for a reported crash. On the scene, they found a victim trapped.

Police said a fire truck was responding to a fire with lights and sirens on when it collided with a man on a dirtbike. The driver of the bike was pronounced dead on the scene.

