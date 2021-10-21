BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday announced it was forwarding the sports wagering applications of Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin to a state commission for final approval.

But it’s not yet clear when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, which awards licenses for sportsbooks, is going to meet next. The group postponed an Oct. 14 meeting and has not yet scheduled a new date, the gaming commission said.

Earlier this month the gaming commission forwarded the applications of the state’s three largest casinos–Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill–for final approval. The gaming commission previously said all three applications were to be considered at the Oct. 14 meeting.

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement saying he expects the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission to “swiftly approve these licenses” with the NFL season underway and March Madness around the corner.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said his organization will continue forwarding licenses with the expectation sports wagering can launch in late fall.

“It’s what the public wants and expects, and we’re doing everything we can to deliver it,” he said.

All five casinos were named in the law to legalize sports wagering as potential sites for sports books, along with 12 other entities. The qualifications of each business have to be reviewed.

In August, SWARC voted unanimously that the gaming commission’s qualification standards are sufficient for determining how to award sports wagering licenses.

Maryland’s one other casino, the Rocky Gap Casino Resort, was also named in the bill, as were FedEx Field, M&T Bank Stadium, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course.

Maryland’s six casinos brought in $165.4 million in revenue last month, according to the most recent data from the gaming commission.