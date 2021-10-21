Hi Everyone!

So we know that the real Fall feel is on the way. Combined with the really MILD temps we have had, and still will have through the end of the week, THAT fact has been a shared headline. But here comes Fall, and just in time for the weekend.

Behind the cold front coming through Friday night, there will not only be a wind shift but a pressure gradient will set up, and that means breezy conditions. That means with a high of, say, 62° and a breeze of, say, 15-20 mph, should we start to use the wind chill? I am sure the computer will calculate the real feel down into the mid-50s, and maybe a click or two lower. But are “CHILLS” in the 50s enough of a shock to the system to include it in a weather broadcast.

I think for the “first time” uniqueness of it, maybe so. And it is the “first time” that will really trigger the feel that the north wind, called Boreas by mariners, is taking control. That means before not too long the polar vortex delivered by Boreas will have us dreaming of the southerly humid wind known to boaters as Notus. And that fact is noted!

The Ravens hoodie for sure this weekend! FOR SURE, wind chill graphic or not.

MB!