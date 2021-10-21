BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the Little Italy community are mourning the loss of a server who was killed in a car crash on Monday.

Those who knew him said Marco Osorio had a profound impact on the community there and now life won’t be the same without him.

“It was devastating,” said Chesley Patterson, general manager of La Scala Ristorante Italiano. “He had a massive impact on everybody.”

Twenty-six-year-old Marco Osorio was on his way to work on his motorcycle when he was struck by a pickup truck making a right turn onto Brookview Road in Dundalk.

He was then taken to the hospital where he later died, leaving colleagues and friends at La Scala Ristorante where he worked, devastated.

“There is a massive hole here,” said Patterson.

Marco worked at the restaurant for 11 years first as a busboy and then as a server where he was known for his beaming personality, sense of humor and infectious charisma.

“They all loved him he was so funny, he joked with them,” Patterson added.

“You could never be mad at this guy,” said Jose Torres, bartender and server at La Scala Ristorante Italiano.

He leaves behind his six-year-old daughter, Delainey, who the restaurant has pledged to support with the help of a gofundme.

“We’re going to take care of Delainey and that’s for sure,” said Torres.

Services for Marco are below: