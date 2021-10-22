BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore loves the Ravens, but no, the street lights outside your house are not purple to celebrate football season.
BGE tweeted Friday that a manufacturer defect has caused LED street lights across the region to turn purple.
Those purple LEDs you may be spotting around town aren’t for our favorite football team. While we love cheering on the @Ravens, a manufacturer defect has caused these street lights to turn purple. Please help by reporting these defective lights at: https://t.co/Vmh7S7mpk4 pic.twitter.com/JzdSm4wbO4
— BGE (@MyBGE) October 22, 2021
The utility company is asking Marylanders to report the defective purple lights at https://bge.streetlightoutages.com.