By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore loves the Ravens, but no, the street lights outside your house are not purple to celebrate football season.

BGE tweeted Friday that a manufacturer defect has caused LED street lights across the region to turn purple.

The utility company is asking Marylanders to report the defective purple lights at https://bge.streetlightoutages.com.

