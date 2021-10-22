CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under: Baltimore County, Essex, Mailakai Nwagbara, Missing Teen

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 15-year-old Mailakai Nwagbara.

Nwagbara was last seen on Oct. 21 in the 2000 block of Southorn Road in Essex.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 130 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the letter “A” on it with a red Julio Jones jersey and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Nwagbara’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.