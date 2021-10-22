ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 15-year-old Mailakai Nwagbara.
Nwagbara was last seen on Oct. 21 in the 2000 block of Southorn Road in Essex.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 130 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the letter “A” on it with a red Julio Jones jersey and black jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Nwagbara’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
#MissingPerson 15-year-old Mailakai Nwagbara. Mailakai is 5’7 & 130 lbs. Ls 10/21/21at 7:05 am in the 2000 blk of Southorn Rd in Essex. He was ls wearing a blk hoodie w/ “A” on it, red Julio Jones jersey overtop & blk ripped jeans. If seen please call 911 or 410-307-2020^GB pic.twitter.com/l4nAWTH4qO
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 23, 2021