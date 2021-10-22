TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County on Friday adopted several major changes to its waste regulation. A key change is that the county will no longer pick up plastic bags for yard waste.
Instead, residents are asked to use paper bags, which makes it easier for the county to compost the material. The move will yield higher quality compost, which is available for free to residents for their landscaping needs.READ MORE: Vaccines Are Helping The Economy Return To Normal. Supply Chain Problems Are Holding It Back
The rule begins April 1, 2022. The county will provide residents with free paper bags to assist with the transition.READ MORE: W.Va. Gov. Justice, Legislative Leaders Welcome Idea Of Adding Three MD Counties
Here are some of the other new waste regulations the county is adopting:
- The County will accept larger weight and capacity limits for trash and recycling containers (up to 45 pounds and 45 gallon cans) as well as the ability to use containers compatible with mechanical cart tippers.
- Sliding Schedule: Starting next year, scheduled collection days that fall on or after a holiday will generally “slide” to one day later that week. This “slide” will apply to all types of collections. It means residents will no longer have to hold recyclables for an extra week after a holiday.
- The county said it will introduce a bulk collection program starting in early 2022. More details will be released in the coming months.
Officials said more details about these changes will be available in December, when the county mails 2022 program guides to residents. The new holiday “slide” collection days will be outlined in the guide.MORE NEWS: Who Was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes Paid To Director Of Photography Killed By Prop Gun