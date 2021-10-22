ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Nonprofit organizations in Howard County are invited to apply for a share of $500,000 in grant funds to develop ideas that will support the community.
In a news release Friday, County Executive Calvin Ball announced the county is seeking applicants for its Transform Howard Innovation grant program, which will award funding to nonprofits with “forward-thinking, emerging and creative ideas.”READ MORE: Bus Industry Still Struggling To Recover From Covid-19 Pandemic
Applications will be accepted for the following categories: students, infrastructure, residents, cybersecurity and the environment. The application window is open now through Nov. 19.
Successful applicants can get anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 in grant funding to develop and carry out their ideas.READ MORE: Carroll County Twins Sentenced To Federal Prison For Possession Of Child Pornography
“Progress and transformation are not possible without imagination, and we want to continue to do our part to support and encourage innovative ideas,” Ball said. “These grants support projects that will benefit our residents of all ages and abilities but will also foster a culture of inventive ideas throughout out non-profit community.”
To qualify for the program, applicants must do the following:
- Provide proof that their organization is a 501c(3) and in good standing;
- Provide direct services to residents of Howard County;
- Be in line with one of the grant categories listed above;
- Show a willingness to collaborate with partner organizations.
Organizations interested in applying can learn more about the grant program by registering for an informational session online. Sessions are scheduled for the following dates:
- Monday, Nov. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 4, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
To register or learn more about this grant program, visit Howard County’s website.