GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to Beach Road and McGowan Avenue, where they found 26-year-old Gene Fayga Martin. Police said life saving measures were made, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The exact location Martin was found was not disclosed.
Police believe the shooting was targeted, and that there is no threat to the community. There is no word on any suspects, and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
