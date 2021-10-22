Bengals Visit Ravens With AFC North Lead On The LineThis season’s Ravens have won five in a row after opening with a loss at Las Vegas. A win this weekend would give coach John Harbaugh’s team a two-game cushion at the top of the division.

'Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!' On The Big Screen At M&T Bank Stadium TonightThe screening is scheduled for tonight at 6:30 p.m. Gates to the stadium open an hour before, and free parking is available in Lots B and C starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per person.

Turgeon Still Hoping For Long Postseason Run At MarylandThe Terps have won at least 23 games in five of the last seven seasons, missing the NCAA Tournament only once in that span. But Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn't gone further.

Baltimore's Mark Andrews Among The NFL's Elite Tight EndsAfter getting his big extension, tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet game in a season-opening loss at Las Vegas. Since then, he has had at least five catches in every game--and Baltimore has won all five of them.