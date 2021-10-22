SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Attorney General is investigating a deadly crash after a police chase in Salisbury Thursday night, officials said.
Around 10 p.m., a Salisbury officer reportedly saw a car without its headlights turned on swerving at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and West Salisbury Parkway. Officials said when the driver didn't respond to the officer initiating a traffic stop, the officer gave chase.
The driver struck a Wicomico County Sheriff's cruiser when he turned onto Queen Avenue, and hit a second car at the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive.
Officials said the second crash made the driver lose control of his car, which made him hit a parked car, then a tree in a yard. The driver, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating the crash alongside the Maryland State Police Crash Team, the Salisbury Police Department, and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Department.