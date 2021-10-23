BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people are recovering Saturday after a mass shooting in West Baltimore Friday night.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

Now, an investigation is underway in search of who pulled the trigger.

Neighbors who talked to WJZ said the shooting in their community is definitely concerning, but it’s even more concerning to them that it’s become so frequent. They’re no longer surprised when it happens so close to home. They asked to remain anonymous.

“Shots, just back to back. Pow, pow, pow, pow,” one woman said. “It’s sad and scary, but it’s almost like it’s a norm.”

Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 3100 block of North Avenue where they found seven victims suffering from nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were two teenage girls, ages 15, 17, a 19-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 19-year-old man who is in critical condition.

“My heart goes out to the people that got shot last night,” the anonymous woman said.

Another neighbor said she witnessed part of the aftermath from her balcony.

“I seen the guy running across the street. I thought he was hiding from somebody and next thing I know, he fell on the ground,” she said.

Detectives said a silver Ford Explorer drove through the block and the suspect or suspects inside the car opened fire on the victims.

Mayor Brandon Scott was on the scene moments after the incident, sending a stark message to whoever is responsible for pulling the trigger.

“We just will not continue to have people do this to people in our city,” he said. “First of all, we have cowards who just think it’s okay to shoot into a crowd of people, folks that we will find and we will hold accountable. And they should know that we’re going to find them.”

People who live in the area said something has to change to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

“I think it should be more policing, you know, and especially at night when it gets dark because you don’t see no police here at night,” a woman said. “It’s just, enough is enough. But what can you do?”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2488 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or their website.