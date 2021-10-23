BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott helped kick off the annual fall cleanup Saturday afternoon.
About 150 people throughout Baltimore City signed up to clean up where they live. Members joined to help remove the trash and debris.
"We're not just taking away trash in neighborhoods or debris or couches or spider pots or any other things we typically find," he said. "But we are also creating a healthy environment for our families, for our young people and making Baltimore a more sustainable city."
Scott said it is about teamwork and community commitment to make a long-lasting impact on the city.