LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A person was shot several times and wounded Saturday morning in Linthicum, Anne Arundel County Police said.
The adult victim was found just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Nursery Road and is in serious condition at a nearby hospital, police said. Police did not release the victim’s gender or any other information about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4700.
