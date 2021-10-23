BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two correctional officers have pleaded guilty to their roles in a racketeering conspiracy at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore, admitting they accepted bribes to smuggle contraband into the jail, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Darren Parker, 45, from Baltimore, pleaded Monday. Talaia Youngblood, 35, of Randallstown, pleaded Oct. 13.

They and other employees, detainees and associates of the facility conspired to smuggle contraband, including narcotics, cell phones and tobacco, into the facility, according to the statement. Parker and Youngblood further admitted they abused their trust as officers to enrich themselves, the statement said.

Youngblood smuggled contraband starting in 2017 for several detainees, including one with whom she was romantically involved. Investigators in April 2020 executed a search warrant at her home and recovered 35 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution, a digital scale, a grinder, $3,581 in cash, a note from her partner inside the jail, two cell phones, photos of detainees and birthday cards from detainees. according to the statement.

Parker admitted he started smuggling contraband into the facility in 2018. In February 2019, he smuggled liquor inside a water bottle and delivered it to a detainee as a birthday present, according to a statement. He received nearly $2,000 in bribes from the detainee’s associate outside the jail via the Cash App, the statement said.

In March 2019, Parker met with that facilitator at North Front and Low streets in Baltimore and received a plastic bag containing a cell phone, charger, Suboxone and tobacco to be smuggled to the detainee but was intercepted by investigators in the facility’s parking lot the next day. according to the statement.

Parker and Youngblood each face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Youngblood is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21, and Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14.