PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools, along with county officials, dedicated a Unity Playground at Gunpowder Elementary Schools in memory of Officer Amy Caprio, who died in the line of duty in Perry Hall in 2018 when she interrupted a burglary.
Organizers explained why they felt the playground was perfect to honor her memory.
“I started to think that a dedicated playground for Officer Caprio at this school for the children she protected could be a way to honor her and keep her spirit alive, and all the students, future and current, and all the community members who will play on these grounds,” one of the organizers said.
The playground was designed with Caprio in mind, including the reading nook and dragonfly bouncer. Caprio was the first female officer to die in the line of duty in the county.