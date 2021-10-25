BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — After nearly two decades helping Baltimore residents get their caffeine fix, a longtime Canton coffee shop will soon close its doors for good.
Patterson Perk will officially close on Halloween, though the shop will remain open a few days in early November to give regulars a chance to say goodbye, owner Jen Mach wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.
"The end of the month marks 20 years on our little corner of Eastern and Milton (avenues). It will also be the end of our tenure here," said Mach, who thanked customers for their support over the years.
Mach said the last two years have been the most trying since the Great Recession when she resorted to sleeping on a pullout couch inside the business to cut costs and keep the coffee shop afloat.
She said that's no longer an option, citing long hours along with labor and supply shortages.
“It’s a bittersweet decision, but another great local restaurateur once told me, ‘a good owner knows when to let go.’ We love you. Thanks for everything,” Mach said.