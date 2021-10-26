WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County family is now without a home after a tree fell through their roof during a thunderstorm on Monday night.
"We heard a big boom, then we heard the rain just start pouring into the ceiling," said Shawanda Alston, who was at the home on Douglas Avenue in Windsor Mill with her four children and their father, Kimball Hinton, when the tree came down.
Alston said that lightning struck the tree around 6:30 p.m., immediately causing part of it to fall into the home and through their children’s bedrooms.
The children were not in their rooms at the time of the damage and no one was hurt.
"One limb is directly in front of her dollhouse where she plays and that kind of shook me up a bunch," said Hinton.
The family is now trying to salvage what is left of the home and are staying in a hotel until they figure out where to go next.
“We don’t know what to do moving forward. This was our home,” said Alston.
Alston also told WJZ that it was the second time in the last month that the tree was struck by lightning.