RAWLINGS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a couple was found dead inside their Allegany County home.
Sixty-five-year-old Gregory Zembower and 54-year-old Lorraine Zembower were found dead inside their home on Meadowdale Drive Tuesday.READ MORE: FDA Advisory Panel Backs Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Aged 5 To 11
Troopers responded to a call from a relative who went to visit and called 911 after unsuccessful attempts to reach them. On the scene, they found the couple dead in separate parts of the home. Officials said evidence indicates that they had been deceased for several days and that there was no sign of forced entry or of a struggle.READ MORE: Immunocompromised May Need A Fourth Covid-19 Shot, CDC Says
Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate. Their bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.MORE NEWS: 'I Just Want People To Know': Rabid Coyote Attacks Teenager In Baltimore County, Warns Others To Be Cautious
Anyone with information about the death of this couple is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 301-729-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.