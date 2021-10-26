CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Howard County, John Hamilton III, Local TV, Missing Man

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are searching for 63-year-old John Hamilton III.

Hamilton was last seen on Oct. 15 near his Columbia home.  Officials said he has a cognitive disability but is functional.

Authorities learned that Hamilton frequents the Fells Point area of Baltimore and they believe he traveled there from Columbia on or in the days following Oct. 15. Police are concerned for his well-being because he has not returned to his home on Harpers Farm Road and has not been in contact with any acquaintances or friends.

Hamilton is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown/gray hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

