COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are searching for 63-year-old John Hamilton III.
Hamilton was last seen on Oct. 15 near his Columbia home. Officials said he has a cognitive disability but is functional.
Authorities learned that Hamilton frequents the Fells Point area of Baltimore and they believe he traveled there from Columbia on or in the days following Oct. 15. Police are concerned for his well-being because he has not returned to his home on Harpers Farm Road and has not been in contact with any acquaintances or friends.
Hamilton is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown/gray hair and facial hair.
Anyone with information regarding Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
#HoCoPolice are asking for the public's help to locate John Hamilton III, 63, who was last seen near his Columbia home Oct. 15 and may be in Baltimore City. Anyone with info should call 911. Full release: https://t.co/pjEm4FxYgB pic.twitter.com/Cfw8WeEeR8
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) October 26, 2021