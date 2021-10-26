BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Gunfire in a Harford County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon caused a brief “active shooter” scare at a nearby hospital.
Multiple people called the WJZ newsroom about 4:30 p.m., speculating that there was an active shooter incident at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.
The Harford County Sheriff's Office debunked those rumors moments later, saying there was no shooter and "no threat to the community."
Deputies investigating a call about gunshots determined the noise came from a neighbor near the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.
"Several individuals involved in target shooting were located in an adjacent neighborhood," the agency tweeted.
While there’s no threat to the public, the agency said deputies continue to investigate what happened.
Update: Law Enforcement responded to the area after a caller reported hearing gunshots. Several individuals involved in target shooting were located in an adjacent neighborhood. Harford County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. There is no threat to the community.
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 26, 2021