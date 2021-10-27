BALTIMORE (WJZ) — OK, we know Halloween is close and all, but Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West, part of the city’s trash wheel family, just collected an item that’s a bit too spooky.

On Tuesday evening, the googly-eyed, anthropomorphic, trash-guzzling creature at the mouth of the Gwynns Falls gobbled up an urn.

Mr. Trash Wheel, the o.g. trash wheel located at the mouth of the Jones Falls, shared the discovery on Twitter.

Did anyone lose an urn? pic.twitter.com/zf3w6pQYY2 — Mr. Trash Wheel (@MrTrashWheel) October 26, 2021

Ummm.

The urn arrives as the Mr. Trash Wheel account counts down some of the creepier things the trash wheels have ingested, such as a foam head with a face straight out of the final scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and a truly creepy doll from a horrible nightmare.

👀 Anyone misplace a head⁉️ I'm coming at you tonight with another creepy tummy treasure, this one makes me want to cover my googly eyes.🙈 pic.twitter.com/yDeuLO1VrT — Mr. Trash Wheel (@MrTrashWheel) October 23, 2021

Probably one of the creepiest things to end up in my dumpster belly, what do you guys think? 😬 pic.twitter.com/j4BevSTyy5 — Mr. Trash Wheel (@MrTrashWheel) October 22, 2021

Mr. Trash Wheel and Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West are, of course, joined by Captain Trash Wheel at Masonville Cove near Brooklyn and Professor Trash Wheel at Harris Creek near Canton.

As a group the trash wheels have collected more than 1,760 tons of trash and prevented debris from going into the Inner Harbor. Among the other unique items discovered: a keg, a guitar, and one ball python.

The snake inspired a Peabody Heights Brewery IPA called “Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale.”