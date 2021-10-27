CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Captain Trash Wheel, Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West, Gwynns Falls, Harris Creek, Jones Falls, Masonville Cove, Mr. Trash Wheel, Professor Trash Wheel, urn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — OK, we know Halloween is close and all, but Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West, part of the city’s trash wheel family, just collected an item that’s a bit too spooky.

On Tuesday evening, the googly-eyed, anthropomorphic, trash-guzzling creature at the mouth of the Gwynns Falls gobbled up an urn.

READ MORE: Monique Anderson-Walker Joins Franchot's Ticket In Maryland Gubernatorial Race

Mr. Trash Wheel, the o.g. trash wheel located at the mouth of the Jones Falls, shared the discovery on Twitter.

Ummm.

READ MORE: Victim Of Deadly Towson Shooting ID'd As Morgan State University Student

The urn arrives as the Mr. Trash Wheel account counts down some of the creepier things the trash wheels have ingested, such as a foam head with a face straight out of the final scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and a truly creepy doll from a horrible nightmare.

Mr. Trash Wheel and Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West are, of course, joined by Captain Trash Wheel at Masonville Cove near Brooklyn and Professor Trash Wheel at Harris Creek near Canton.

As a group the trash wheels have collected more than 1,760 tons of trash and prevented debris from going into the Inner Harbor. Among the other unique items discovered: a keg, a guitar, and one ball python.

MORE NEWS: Poll: Nearly 1 In 10 Marylanders Spurn COVID-19 Vaccine

The snake inspired a Peabody Heights Brewery IPA called “Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale.”

CBS Baltimore Staff