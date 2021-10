BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the question everyone is thinking about and asking: when does life return to normal after a global pandemic, if at all?

“I don’t think there’s an end in sight here in the states,” said Jason League of Baltimore.

“There have been little leaps and bounds and then setbacks as well. so, maybe by 2023?” said Park Chin of Baltimore. A

According to the most recent Goucher poll, Director Dr. Mileah Kromer says most Marylanders believe it’ll take at least a year before life is normal again, if not longer.

“It’s a little bit less optimistic than I think a lot of us had hoped,” said Dr. Kromer. “And 16 percent of Marylanders say it’s never going to be normal again. and I hope those 16 percent are wrong.”

The poll found that a large number of Marylanders are vaccinated in comparison to other parts of the country and that most of those people who are vaccinated are planning to get a booster shot. Also, the research shows 67 percent of Marylanders say they’ve limited the time they spend in-person with friends or family who are not yet vaccinated.

park chin: “I think there’s going to be a new adjusted normal whether it be vaccinations or mask-wearing in public regularly,” Chin added.

jason league: “We just got to take care, that everybody is on board, gets vaccinated, and we come together as a country, you know, the ‘we’ approach versus the ‘me’ approach,” League said.