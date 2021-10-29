ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the FDA’s authorization of Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 5 years old, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health on Friday said it will prioritize appointments for children ages 5 to 11 starting on the week of Nov. 8.
This policy will temporarily reduce the number of slots for adults to receive their booster shots, officials said.READ MORE: Hogan Declares State Of Emergency For Parts Of Maryland Threatened By Flooding
County health officials are advising adult residents to schedule their booster shot appointments for the week of Nov. 1 or to visit their local pharmacy or health care provider to receive another dose.READ MORE: Pasadena Man Gets 9 Years In Arson That Torched Coconut Charlie's
“Vaccines against COVID-19 are free, safe and effective,” the agency said. “They significantly decrease the risk of severe disease and death.”MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Flood Warning In Effect Through Friday Evening