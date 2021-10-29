SCHOOL CLOSINGSSeveral Local School Districts Close Schools Due To Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the FDA’s authorization of Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 5 years old, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health on Friday said it will prioritize appointments for children ages 5 to 11 starting on the week of Nov. 8.

This policy will temporarily reduce the number of slots for adults to receive their booster shots, officials said.

County health officials are advising adult residents to schedule their booster shot appointments for the week of Nov. 1 or to visit their local pharmacy or health care provider to receive another dose.

“Vaccines against COVID-19 are free, safe and effective,” the agency said. “They significantly decrease the risk of severe disease and death.”

