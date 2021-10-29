Hi Everyone!
Lots of weather to discuss on this last Friday of October. We have another major rainmaker on the way and more importantly, the risk of some major coastal flooding issues.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Watches & Warnings Issued For Most Of Maryland
Rain amounts during the day should be in the one to the two-inch range with a few higher local amounts. That amount of rain can possibly cause some urban-type flooding as we have seen in recent big rain events.
With winds backing to the east and becoming stronger as the day progresses, coastal flooding is very likely on most Western Bay locations at times of high tide. Tides may run as much as four feet above normal which we have not seen in over 15 years in some locations.READ MORE: Communities Prepare For Potential Coastal Flooding Ahead Of Friday's Major Rainmaker
Winds will range from 15-30 mph with higher gusts in central Maryland but even stronger across Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. The bulk of the rain should begin to wind down by early evening and there is some hope for some sun to return by Saturday!
Halloween is looking much drier and brighter with highs in the low to mid-60s but back in the 50s by evening.
Have a great safe weekend and stay dry. Remember if you see water crossing a roadway and you can’t see the depth, turn around don’t drown!MORE NEWS: City & State Leaders Announce $5 Million Plan To Address Persistent Flooding In Northeast Baltimore
Bob Turk