By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to reports of structural damage on the 1200 block of Battery Ave. on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials on the scene, a building inspector has been called to help with the collapsed wall of an occupied three-story row home.

Pedestrians are being advised to avoid the block altogether because bricks and debris will be coming off the roof.

 

