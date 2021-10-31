BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to reports of structural damage on the 1200 block of Battery Ave. on Sunday afternoon.
According to officials on the scene, a building inspector has been called to help with the collapsed wall of an occupied three-story row home.
Pedestrians are being advised to avoid the block altogether because bricks and debris will be coming off the roof.
