BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People who live along the water in Baltimore County spent the day cleaning up.

High water overnight caused major flooding in several roads and some homes. Nearly all that water is gone now.

People prepared for this storm for days before it came.

“This is the calm after the storm,” Larry Starr of Edgemere said.

It took brooms, shovels and a lot of heavy lifting to get things back to normal in Edgemere.

“I wish these events didn’t happen, but we can’t control mother nature,” Daniel Toland of Edgemere said.

Major flooding closed roads and caused damage in Sparrows Point, Millers Island and Edgemere.

Chopper 13 flew over the area early Saturday morning. You could still see water in the streets and people out starting to clean up the mess the water left behind.

Several homes on River drive Road saw damage to their pier.

“(We had) pier damage, water through the whole house,” Starr said. “We went from waterfront to an island.”

Homes on Chesapeake Drive were affected, too.

“It was probably four, four and a half feet above normal,” Toland said. “It was flooding the house. We were able to keep most of the water out of the house. We had an inch, inch and a half of water in the house.”

John Schofield tells WJZ he didn’t get any water in his house, but did in his crawl space.

“We got plenty of water in there,” Schofield said. “The sub pump wouldn’t keep up with it. So, we had four other pumps in there to keep up with it.”

The WJZ Weather Team tracked the storm through the region.

The water rose during the day on Friday and went up again overnight into Saturday, homeowners stayed up all night watching their properties.

“It’s something that you learn to live with when you live on the water,” Schofield said. “We’re learning very quickly that being flooded is part of living on the water.”

Many of the people WJZ interviewed lived in the area in 2003 for Hurricane Isabel. They said they’re relieved and thankful this storm wasn’t as bad as that one.