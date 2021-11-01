BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded early Monday morning in Baltimore, authorities said.
About 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting near Elmora and Balfern avenues, where they found a 43-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
About 90 minutes earlier, a 23-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm that wasn’t considered life-threatening.
In that case, investigators determined that the victim was at a gas station near Reisterstown Road and Belvedere Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire at him, police sai.
Anyone with information about either case can provide anonymous tips to Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP.