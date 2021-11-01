BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first snowfall of the season could hit Western Maryland on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasts call for snow showers in the Potomac Highlands and neighboring Garrett County, Maryland, starting at 3 a.m.
The first upslope snow event of the season is expected overnight tonight through late Tuesday morning. Snow showers will be confined to the Potomac Highlands, with minor accumulations of up to 2 inches possible on grassy surfaces. pic.twitter.com/cB92CzcFN1
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 1, 2021
Chance of precipitation is 60%. Snow showers could continue into Tuesday, and the western part of the county could see accumulations of up to 2 inches on grassy surfaces, the National Weather Service said.
This would mark the first "upslope snowfall event" of the season, according to the National Weather Service.
As WJZ meteorologist Chelsea Ingram explained: “Simply put, when air flow encounters mountains, it cannot flow through the mountain, so the air is forced upward. The air cools as it rises. Any moisture within the air column will then condense into clouds and precipitation. This process is known as upslope precipitation.”