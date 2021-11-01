ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are seeking information on a suspect who placed a box outside an Ellicott City jewelry store, claiming it contained an explosive device, during an attempted robbery.

On Oct. 1, the man placed a box outside Sergio’s Fine Jewelers in the 10100 block of Baltimore National Pike and a note demanding jewelry and cash.

Reward of up to $1,500 offered to help ID a suspect in an attempted robbery at Sergio's Fine Jewelers in Ellicott City. The suspect is seen on video placing a package at the door containing what was later determined to be a fake explosive device & a note demanding jewelry & cash. pic.twitter.com/uxl1dXvedc — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) November 1, 2021

A device that looked like a bomb was found inside the box, but the State Fire Marshal bomb squad determined it was a fake, said Howard County police spokesperson Seth Hoffman.

The suspect is described as a white male. In the video, he can be seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a surgical mask over his nose and mouth.

Logos on the sweatshirt are associated with NASA Astronaut Group 16, police said.

A clear look at the hoodie the suspect is wearing pic.twitter.com/k2642Ewzia — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) November 1, 2021

Police said the man was driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

A $1,500 reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP (7867) or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.