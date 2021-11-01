COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC.
Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college.
Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers.
County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector.
The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child's physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine.
Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.