Hi Everyone!

Today will be the mildest day of the work and school week. At 60° the mildest day — think about that. It is Nov. 1 The average daytime high is now 63°. Generally speaking, this week will be 7 to 10° below average in the low- to mid-50’s. At night we will drop into the mid upper 30’s. (41° is the current overnight average low.) An area of low pressure gently passing by overnight, albeit with a few showers, will pull air our way from central Canada. And there is your cool down.

Through today we will see the temperatures rise slowly but into the mid 50’s by lunch. Then the upper 50’s by 2:30 p.m. on the way to our forecast high of 60°. These days when the sun gets lower in the sky and then sets, the thermometer drops quickly. We could be in the low 50’s by 8 p.m.

Skies will be bright this day with a couple of periods of clouds passing by. Today those clouds will be dry, but tomorrow we will have some light rain showers in the outlook. The next chance of rain will be on Friday as a coastal feature swings by. But, at this time, a redo of last week’s difficulties is not in the cards.

Marty B!