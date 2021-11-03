FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Harford County has reached shelter capacity, so it slashed adoption fees to make taking home a furry friend more accessible.
Adoption fees have been fixed to $25 for all animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, and even reptiles and barnyard animals. Regularly, adoption fees reach up to $250 for dogs and up to $125 for cats.READ MORE: Maryland Board Of Public Awards OKs $3.7M In Funding For Projects In Allegany & Caroline Counties
Executive Director Jen Swanson said most of the shelters and rescue organizations that usually take animals from them are at capacity as well.
“Even if you don’t adopt from HSHC, visit the other shelters in the area or check out a local rescue organization,” said Swanson. “When you adopt from one of our rescue partners, it frees up space for them to take another animal in from a shelter like ours.”READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Regular adoption procedures still apply, so animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and given a general exam before they head to their new homes.
The shelter, located at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston, is open by appointment. To start the adoption process, see the pets available for adoption on their website, and then fill out an adoption application linked at the top of their page. Adoption counselors will be in touch once an application is processed.
MORE NEWS: Now That Your Younger Child Can Get A COVID-19 Vaccine, Here's How To Be Fully Vaccinated By Christmas And Kwanzaa