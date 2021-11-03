BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in an attempted robbery in downtown Baltimore overnight, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Jasper Street, where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a graze gunshot wound to the back.
Investigators believe the man was walking when two male suspects approached him, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. When the victim attempted to run from the scene, he was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.