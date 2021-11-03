BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For all you sports fans hoping to place bets on your favorite teams this weekend, you’ll have to wait a little longer to do it in Maryland.

The state’s sports betting panel met Wednesday and decided not to move forward with the first sports betting licenses, leaving five casinos still waiting for approval on in-person wagering.

After a two-and-a-half hour-hearing, the application commission decided to take no action.

“We need to continue gathering information, is that the plan moving forward?” asked Matthew Bennett, a member of the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

The panel will request applicants “submit supplemental ownership information,” said Randolph Marriner, a member of the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

What information is required is still unclear.

Five casinos–including Horseshoe Casino, Live! Casino and Hotel, and MGM National Harbor–have all been cleared in the first round of review. Their applications are now pending before the commission.

“I think we’ve gotten our legal advice to the max and we’ve been oriented to the industry,” said Thomas M. Brandt Jr., chairman of the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

Marylanders approved legal sports betting during the 2020 election, voting 2 to 1 on the ballot. The governor then appointed members to this application commission

“I’ve done my best, this has been challenging,” said Brandt.

“I think it makes sense to take their time,” said Victoria, a gambler at the Horseshoe Casino.

But Victoria, who gambles at Horseshoe weekly, feels the committee should take their time, because the impact of sports betting on younger gamblers could be a big one

“So many younger people, college kids and what not, betting on games, and they just get into financial trouble a lot quicker,” she said.

The application commission plans to meet next on Nov. 18.