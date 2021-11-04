CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 13-year-old Natalie Blair.

Blair was last seen in the 3200 block of McShane Way in Dundalk wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and dark blue jeans with a gray backpack. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Blair’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

