BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a federal ruling that Baltimore City can’t reject a request on behalf of the Catholic conservative group Saint Michael’s Media to rent out the MECU Pavilion.
The "church militant" group's rally coincides with this month's meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, planned next door in Harbor East.
The rally will be emceed by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, whose rallies have led to violence in the past, and feature former Chief Strategist for President Trump, Steve Bannon, who was recently held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena in the probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection.
On his podcast last year, Bannon called for the beheading of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“Disappointed by the decision, but the court’s decision is the court’s decision. Now, it’s my job, I’ve already spoken to the commissioner to make sure BPD and our agencies are ready to make sure things are safe and order and peace remains,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.
The city had argued the rally would be a threat to public safety. The district court ruling, now upheld, says preventing it would be violating the group’s free speech rights.
"Church militant" responded in kind saying the city and venue had been acting in bad faith, saying the city's arguments were "insane" and "poorly argued."
The group is hoping to attract more than 3,000 people. Speakers are slated from noon until 5 p.m. on that Tuesday.